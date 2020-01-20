Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million.

Shares of BOCH opened at $11.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $203.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.66. Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Bank of Commerce from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

