Barclays Analysts Give Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) a €54.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DLG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.50 ($68.02) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €45.46 ($52.86).

DLG opened at €44.70 ($51.98) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €45.73 and its 200-day moving average is €42.40. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1-year low of €22.41 ($26.06) and a 1-year high of €48.38 ($56.26). The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.96.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

