Barclays Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens raised their price target on Hub Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

NASDAQ:HUBG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.03. The stock had a trading volume of 251,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.55. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $913.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hub Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 43,674 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the second quarter valued at about $858,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Hub Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 465,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,519 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,610,000 after purchasing an additional 195,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Hub Group by 133.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

