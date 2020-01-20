Barclays Reiterates “Buy” Rating for MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Shares of NYSE:MGP traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,576,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.46. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $33.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.46.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $226.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.29 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 26,692 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

