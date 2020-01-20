Barclays Reiterates “Buy” Rating for MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on MGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.
Shares of NYSE:MGP traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,576,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.46. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $33.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.46.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 26,692 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.
About MGM Growth Properties
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
