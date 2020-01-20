Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,825 ($24.01) target price on the stock.

OXIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,180 ($15.52) to GBX 1,462 ($19.23) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,529.50 ($20.12).

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

OXIG opened at GBX 1,578 ($20.76) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.26 million and a P/E ratio of 25.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,533.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,383.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20. Oxford Instruments has a 12-month low of GBX 850 ($11.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,672 ($21.99).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Oxford Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.