Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Total (NYSE:TOT)

Total (NYSE:TOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TOT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

NYSE TOT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.01. 1,499,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,583. Total has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $144.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.21 and its 200-day moving average is $52.65.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Total will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 842.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,222,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $323,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561,821 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,504,169 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,014,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 572,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,942,000 after acquiring an additional 413,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $165,475,000 after acquiring an additional 186,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 543,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,310,000 after acquiring an additional 184,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

