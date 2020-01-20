BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Sells $703,600.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total value of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,530 shares in the company, valued at $29,509,863.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 7th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $253,380.00.
- On Friday, December 27th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $430,800.00.
- On Friday, November 22nd, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $776,000.00.
- On Friday, October 25th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $347,750.00.
NASDAQ BMRN opened at $88.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.50 and a beta of 1.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $100.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.39.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 285,203 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.53.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
