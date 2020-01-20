BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Sells $703,600.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total value of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,530 shares in the company, valued at $29,509,863.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $253,380.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $430,800.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $776,000.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $347,750.00.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $88.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.50 and a beta of 1.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $100.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.78 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 285,203 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

