BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) to announce $110.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.44 million and the lowest is $108.90 million. BioTelemetry reported sales of $103.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full-year sales of $437.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $436.00 million to $438.52 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $488.99 million, with estimates ranging from $487.50 million to $490.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioTelemetry.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEAT. ValuEngine raised BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised BioTelemetry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on BioTelemetry in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BioTelemetry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in BioTelemetry by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 330,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,311,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter valued at about $926,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in BioTelemetry by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 24,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in BioTelemetry by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 87,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEAT stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,617. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.89. BioTelemetry has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

