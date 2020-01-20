Bitcoin Gold Trading Up 55.7% Over Last Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.47 or 0.00121688 BTC on major exchanges including Indodax, Vebitcoin, Instant Bitex and Crex24. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 55.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $183.32 million and approximately $39.21 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00594768 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00125437 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001362 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000326 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DSX, Bitinka, Trade Satoshi, Negocie Coins, Zebpay, YoBit, Bitlish, CEX.IO, Graviex, HitBTC, Korbit, Bleutrade, OKEx, Koineks, Coinnest, C2CX, Coinone, Vebitcoin, Kucoin, Bitsane, Instant Bitex, Gate.io, SouthXchange, BitBay, Indodax, Exrates, BitMarket, Bit-Z, BitFlip, Braziliex, Huobi, Bitfinex, Bithumb, Ovis, Upbit, TDAX, Crex24, Bittrex, Exmo, Altcoin Trader, Sistemkoin, Binance and QuadrigaCX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.