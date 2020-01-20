BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded 74.8% lower against the dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $14,953.00 and $372,873.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGuild PLAT token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, ABCC and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.93 or 0.03121998 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00198194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030124 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00127465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

BitGuild PLAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LATOKEN and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

