bitJob Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (STU)

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last week, bitJob has traded up 21.7% against the dollar. bitJob has a market cap of $22,841.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitJob token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid, IDEX and YoBit.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.03137288 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00197491 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030152 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00128068 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitJob launched on August 2nd, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,816,093 tokens. bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for bitJob is medium.com/bitjob . The official website for bitJob is bitjob.io

bitJob can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitJob directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitJob should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitJob using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

