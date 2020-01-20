Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Bonhill Group (LON:BONH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 71 ($0.93) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 120.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Bonhill Group stock opened at GBX 32.15 ($0.42) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 38.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 54.09. Bonhill Group has a 1-year low of GBX 26.75 ($0.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 94 ($1.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.19, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00.

In other Bonhill Group news, insider Simon Stilwell bought 67,000 shares of Bonhill Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £26,800 ($35,253.88).

Bonhill Group Company Profile

Bonhill Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and events company in the United Kingdom. The company's services include running digital advertising campaigns through its digital media platforms, demand generation solutions that generate qualified sales leads, bespoke content marketing programs, and intelligence-driven research reports.

