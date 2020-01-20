Brokerages Anticipate Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hoegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.30. Hoegh LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hoegh LNG Partners.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $36.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.93 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 34.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DNB Markets upgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays set a $17.00 price target on Hoegh LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Hoegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $422,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 9,612 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 681,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,788,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Hoegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $8,376,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 32,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hoegh LNG Partners stock opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $541.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.99. Hoegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $19.98.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

