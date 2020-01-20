Brokerages Anticipate Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lonestar Resources US’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.19). Lonestar Resources US reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 159.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lonestar Resources US will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lonestar Resources US.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $53.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.30 million. Lonestar Resources US had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 1.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 227,192 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 192,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 53,810 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LONE traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 49,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,576. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $54.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Lonestar Resources US has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.75.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

