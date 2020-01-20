Brokerages Anticipate Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Manitex International’s rating score has improved by 25% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $7.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Manitex International an industry rank of 190 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Manitex International alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNTX. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Manitex International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manitex International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

In other news, CEO Steve Filipov acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,598.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Laura Ruoru Yu acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,498.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Manitex International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,458,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 390,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 143,414 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 961,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 50,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85. Manitex International has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manitex International (MNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.