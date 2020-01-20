Brokerages Anticipate Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) to post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.42). Replimune Group reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01).

REPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Replimune Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of Replimune Group stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $18.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,423. The company has a market capitalization of $610.72 million, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 3.03. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $19.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $191,475.00. Also, CEO Robert Coffin sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $412,735.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,335,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,016,500 and have sold 150,000 shares valued at $2,543,000. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 793.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 211.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

