Brokerages Anticipate VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). VBI Vaccines reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 1,458.97% and a negative return on equity of 70.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VBIV shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

NASDAQ:VBIV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,619,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,811,935. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 25,951,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 2,089.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,224,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,495,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 61,829 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 92,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,356,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 149,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

