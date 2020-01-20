Brokerages Expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) will report sales of $119.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted sales of $114.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $481.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $480.80 million to $482.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $548.25 million, with estimates ranging from $537.00 million to $559.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.97 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of AOSL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 60,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,505. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $347.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.07. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

In other news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $116,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.