Brokerages Expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to announce $134.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.30 million. Aspen Technology reported sales of $140.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year sales of $600.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $595.70 million to $604.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $666.26 million, with estimates ranging from $628.36 million to $704.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aspen Technology.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The business had revenue of $134.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on AZPN. BidaskClub raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

AZPN stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $141.70. 382,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,570. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $88.41 and a 1-year high of $142.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.25 and a 200-day moving average of $125.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $269,854.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,878.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 9,715.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 398,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,025,000 after acquiring an additional 394,257 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,241,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,841,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 803.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,087,000 after buying an additional 159,601 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,072,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,697,000 after buying an additional 155,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.