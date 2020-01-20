Brokerages Expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to Post $0.56 EPS

Brokerages predict that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.57. Genpact reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Genpact’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on G. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Genpact from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genpact has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $44.32 on Friday. Genpact has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average is $40.14.

In related news, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $514,961,079.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,742.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $2,705,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Genpact by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 37,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 328.9% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,485,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,661,000 after buying an additional 1,139,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

