Brokerages Expect HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) to Post $0.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) to post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.42. HubSpot reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $173.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.42.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $181.72. The stock had a trading volume of 409,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,508. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $137.30 and a 1 year high of $207.98. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.13.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $1,271,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,933 shares in the company, valued at $106,604,871.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $152,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,943 shares of company stock worth $2,756,888 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,143,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $706,494,000 after acquiring an additional 308,282 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 645.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $567,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,990,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 552.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

