Brokerages Set Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) PT at $97.50

Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADUS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of Addus Homecare stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.40. The stock had a trading volume of 112,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,732. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.77. Addus Homecare has a 12-month low of $57.94 and a 12-month high of $101.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of -0.15.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Addus Homecare will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Addus Homecare news, Director Mark L. First sold 690,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $56,959,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,915.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $651,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,319.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 741,363 shares of company stock valued at $61,720,616 in the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Addus Homecare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,037,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 196,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after buying an additional 39,538 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Addus Homecare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 146,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after buying an additional 55,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

