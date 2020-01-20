Brokerages Set Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) Price Target at $17.25

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,744. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of -0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.54). Equities research analysts anticipate that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.29% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

