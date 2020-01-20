Brokerages Set Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) Target Price at C$8.33

Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPG. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

TSE:CPG traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,593. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$3.24 and a one year high of C$6.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$769.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$798.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.64%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

