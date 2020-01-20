Brokerages Set Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) PT at $56.21

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. National Bank Financial cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE KL opened at $43.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of -0.23. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $381.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 9,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,158,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 67,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

