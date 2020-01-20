Brokerages Set Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Price Target at $61.40

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSXMA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $49.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $49.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 26,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $1,253,182.84. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 118,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $5,665,960.86. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 669,837 shares of company stock worth $32,117,423.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 39.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the third quarter worth about $15,728,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 15.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

