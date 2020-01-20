Brokerages Set Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Price Target at $52.00

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

NOAH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Noah from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Noah alerts:

Shares of Noah stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.88. Noah has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $60.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.91.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 25.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Noah will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Noah in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 5,369.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.