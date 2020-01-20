Brokerages Set Swiss Re AG (VTX:SREN) Price Target at CHF 109.70

Shares of Swiss Re AG (VTX:SREN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 109.70.

SREN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 125 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a CHF 88.50 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 109 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 100 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 120 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Swiss Re has a 12-month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

