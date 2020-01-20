Centurion (CNT) Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Centurion has a market capitalization of $6,729.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centurion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, ExcambrioRex and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Centurion has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Centurion Profile

Centurion (CNT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. The official website for Centurion is www.centurionlab.org . Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Centurion Coin Trading

Centurion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ExcambrioRex, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

