Coin Lion (LION) One Day Volume Tops $385.00

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Coin Lion token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and YoBit. Coin Lion has a market capitalization of $156,203.00 and $385.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coin Lion has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coin Lion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.18 or 0.03152113 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00198219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030240 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128415 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Coin Lion

Coin Lion was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. The official website for Coin Lion is www.coinlion.com . The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion

Coin Lion Token Trading

Coin Lion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Lion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin Lion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin Lion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.