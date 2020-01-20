CoinPoker (CHP) Market Cap Tops $2.09 Million

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $39,998.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker token can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Allcoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, CoinPoker has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.87 or 0.03334345 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00197763 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127890 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker was first traded on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 307,753,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,654,913 tokens. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Kucoin and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

