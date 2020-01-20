CryCash (CRC) Market Cap Hits $530,885.00

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last seven days, CryCash has traded up 36.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CryCash token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001282 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and YoBit. CryCash has a total market capitalization of $530,885.00 and $2,209.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryCash alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000119 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryCash Token Profile

CryCash (CRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,779,936 tokens. CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryCash’s official message board is medium.com/@crycash . CryCash’s official website is crycash.io

Buying and Selling CryCash

CryCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.