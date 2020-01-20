CYBR Token (CYBR) Market Capitalization Achieves $334,169.00

CYBR Token (CURRENCY:CYBR) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 20th. One CYBR Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and OceanEx. Over the last seven days, CYBR Token has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CYBR Token has a total market cap of $334,169.00 and $286.00 worth of CYBR Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CYBR Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00036358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.11 or 0.05572429 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026141 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033923 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00127483 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001266 BTC.

CYBR Token Profile

CYBR Token (CRYPTO:CYBR) is a token. It was first traded on September 7th, 2018. CYBR Token’s total supply is 459,722,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,410,463 tokens. CYBR Token’s official website is cybrtoken.io . The official message board for CYBR Token is medium.com/cybrtoken . CYBR Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

CYBR Token Token Trading

CYBR Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and OceanEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYBR Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CYBR Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CYBR Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CYBR Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CYBR Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.