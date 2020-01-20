DAEX (DAX) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last week, DAEX has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. DAEX has a market capitalization of $922,366.00 and $611,373.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including Indodax and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAEX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.48 or 0.05742329 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026169 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034120 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00127622 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001287 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.