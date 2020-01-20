Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (DATP) Hits One Day Volume of $21,734.00

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded down 30.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. In the last seven days, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded down 50.3% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a total market cap of $11,982.00 and approximately $21,734.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Profile

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 tokens. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@official_datp . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official website is datp.market

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Token Trading

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Asset Trading Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Asset Trading Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Asset Trading Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

