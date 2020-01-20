Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Insider Sells $3,522,220.80 in Stock

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) insider Rory P. Read sold 70,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $3,522,220.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DELL opened at $50.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.56. Dell Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Dell had a return on equity of 457.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $22.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dell during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Dell by 379.7% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Dell during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Dell by 30.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dell from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Dell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.21.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

