Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Insider Sells $3,522,220.80 in Stock

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) insider Rory P. Read sold 70,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $3,522,220.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of DELL opened at $50.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.56. Dell Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.88.
Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Dell had a return on equity of 457.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $22.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dell from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Dell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.21.
About Dell
Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.
