Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.39 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) will report ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dermira’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.64) and the highest is ($1.14). Dermira posted earnings of ($1.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dermira will report full-year earnings of ($4.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.46) to ($3.90). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.80) to ($3.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dermira.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. Dermira had a negative net margin of 256.08% and a negative return on equity of 583.07%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DERM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Leerink Swann dropped their price target on Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Dermira from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Dermira in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dermira currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other Dermira news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DERM. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dermira by 68.8% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,621,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after buying an additional 1,068,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dermira by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,333,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after buying an additional 216,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dermira by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 20,671 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Dermira by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after buying an additional 250,700 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Dermira by 8.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 476,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 37,398 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DERM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,244,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,581. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29. Dermira has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.63.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

