DIMCOIN (DIM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded up 56.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded 50.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DIMCOIN has a total market cap of $131,444.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIMCOIN token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.34 or 0.03510470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00199818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030531 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00129679 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DIMCOIN Profile

DIMCOIN was first traded on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIMCOIN’s official message board is forum.dim.foundation . The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io

DIMCOIN Token Trading

DIMCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Exrates and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

