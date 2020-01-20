Dimecoin (DIME) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $671.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $884,711.00 and $671.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Novaexchange and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006714 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005685 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000213 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Novaexchange, CoinExchange, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

