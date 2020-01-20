easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,410 ($18.55) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.62% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EZJ. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.23) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,330 ($17.50) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,352.19 ($17.79).
Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 1,448 ($19.05) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,414.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,177.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion and a PE ratio of 16.49.
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows
Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.