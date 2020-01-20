easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,410 ($18.55) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EZJ. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.23) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,330 ($17.50) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,352.19 ($17.79).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 1,448 ($19.05) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,414.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,177.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion and a PE ratio of 16.49.

In other easyJet news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total transaction of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 32 shares of company stock worth $44,271.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

