Edgeless One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,065.00 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Edgeless token can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, ABCC and Liqui. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $1,065.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeless alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $304.34 or 0.03510470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00199818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030531 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00129679 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless’ launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, ABCC, Liqui, Upbit, Tidex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.