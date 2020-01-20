Egretia (EGT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.06 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. Egretia has a total market cap of $6.01 million and $2.06 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Egretia has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Egretia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Bilaxy, OKEx and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.87 or 0.03080652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00197604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029730 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128133 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Egretia Profile

Egretia was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,308,472 tokens. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, OKEx, IDEX, CoinEx and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

