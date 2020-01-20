Elastos (ELA) Reaches Market Cap of $27.24 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $27.24 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00018096 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Kucoin, LBank and BCEX. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.43 or 0.03144648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00197672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029658 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 35,348,214 coins and its circulating supply is 17,360,512 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, BCEX, Bit-Z, Huobi, Kucoin and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

