ERC20 (ERC20) Hits Market Cap of $1.70 Million

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0341 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kuna. ERC20 has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $52,923.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ERC20 has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.87 or 0.03080652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00197604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029730 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128133 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20’s launch date was October 23rd, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 13,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project . The official website for ERC20 is belance.io

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kuna, Mercatox and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

