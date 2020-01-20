Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market capitalization of $40,718.00 and approximately $5,641.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and Token Store.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00036358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $483.11 or 0.05572429 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026141 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033923 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00127483 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (CRYPTO:ETGP) is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,873,721,479 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org

Ethereum Gold Project Token Trading

Ethereum Gold Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

