Expanse Hits Market Cap of $708,188.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, BiteBTC and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a market cap of $708,188.00 and $1,589.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,772,693 coins and its circulating supply is 18,732,356 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Poloniex, YoBit, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.