Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Issues Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) updated its fourth quarter 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.78-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. Expeditors International of Washington also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.78-0.81 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $76.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $81.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average of $74.45.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.30.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $14,249,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

