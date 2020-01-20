Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $612.48 Million

Brokerages predict that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will post $612.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $621.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $596.70 million. Express reported sales of $628.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.25 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Express in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Express currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.20.

NYSE EXPR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,242,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,014. Express has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $309.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Express by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Express by 42.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Express by 40.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 49,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 14,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

