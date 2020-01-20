Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

FERGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FERGY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.30. 59,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

