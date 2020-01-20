Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,300 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FEVR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.57) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,740 ($36.04) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,722.50 ($35.81).

Shares of FEVR stock opened at GBX 1,507.45 ($19.83) on Monday. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of GBX 1,697.02 ($22.32) and a one year high of GBX 3,290 ($43.28). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,086.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,164.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

